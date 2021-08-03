Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of CWST stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.