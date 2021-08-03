SPX (SPXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. SPX has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.060-3.260 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.06-3.26 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPXC opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

