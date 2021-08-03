Aramark (ARMK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Aramark to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARMK stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

