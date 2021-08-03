FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut FirstService from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.83.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $186.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService has a 52 week low of $112.68 and a 52 week high of $191.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.76.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 482.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FirstService by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstService by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

