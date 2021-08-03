Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. On average, analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IIPR opened at $214.08 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $102.54 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

