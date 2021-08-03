Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EXPO opened at $108.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $109.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,512,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

