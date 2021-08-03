Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 169,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 250.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 990,698 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 75.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,131,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBR opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -149.38 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, lifted their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

