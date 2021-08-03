Royal Bank of Canada Buys 4,403 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SAGE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of SAGE opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.70.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

