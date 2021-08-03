Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 157.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cactus were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Cactus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cactus by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cactus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cactus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WHD opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

