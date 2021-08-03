Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,632 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPSN. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.
NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.13.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
LivePerson Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
