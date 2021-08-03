Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,632 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPSN. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.