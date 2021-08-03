Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,384 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3,059.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,453,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $360,919,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EDU shares. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.86. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.