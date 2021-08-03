Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,347 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 318.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $92,113,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after buying an additional 4,131,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after buying an additional 3,291,412 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1,248.7% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,707,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,411,000 after buying an additional 2,507,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shaw Communications by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after buying an additional 1,731,127 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

