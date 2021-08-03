Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $80,000 Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter worth $82,219,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter worth $35,346,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Skillz by 81.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.10. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

