Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 992 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 793.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

