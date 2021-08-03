Captrust Financial Advisors Has $82,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 5,466.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in National Beverage were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 79.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.13. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

