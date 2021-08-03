Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,298,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,635,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Incyte by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,769,000 after purchasing an additional 138,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.23. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.44.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

