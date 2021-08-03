Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,723 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.47% of Knowles worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. Research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

