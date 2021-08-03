Critical Review: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) vs. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.05%. QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 102.92%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and QuantumScape’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 30.47 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -122.00 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -59.18

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91% QuantumScape N/A -17.38% -11.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

