Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 13,013 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

GRC stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $921.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

