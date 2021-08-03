Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,342,000 after acquiring an additional 146,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after acquiring an additional 253,909 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

