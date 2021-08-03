Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Appian has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.11.

Appian stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. Appian has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

