Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AIQ stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 36.09% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $74,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

