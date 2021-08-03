Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) & Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Head to Head Contrast

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermo Fisher Scientific 22.47% 29.43% 15.25% Autoscope Technologies 17.74% 12.02% 11.06%

This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and Autoscope Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermo Fisher Scientific $32.22 billion 6.51 $6.38 billion $19.55 27.30 Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.75 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Autoscope Technologies.

Dividends

Thermo Fisher Scientific pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Autoscope Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Thermo Fisher Scientific pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Thermo Fisher Scientific and Autoscope Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 1 18 0 2.95 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $547.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Autoscope Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment comprises of portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs, and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of disease. The Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory on the production line and in the field. The Specialty Diagnostics segment gives diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. The Laboratory Products and Services segment involves in providing everything needed for the laboratory, including a combination of self-manufactured and sourced products for customers in research, academic, government, industrial, and healthcare settings. The company was founded on October 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.