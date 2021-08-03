Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth $1,314,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $159.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.50 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 40,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $714,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

