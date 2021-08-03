MTU Aero Engines’ (MTUAY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $125.63 on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.80 and a beta of 1.62.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

