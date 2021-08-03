Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $820.00 to $900.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $756.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $771.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $749.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $708.16. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $751.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

