Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.70). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $136.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,494.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $34,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,967 shares in the company, valued at $357,146.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Exterran by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

