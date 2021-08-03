Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$165.00 Price Target at Cormark

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$160.33.

EQB opened at C$150.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$138.12. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$73.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

