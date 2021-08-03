Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $155.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.85. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $155.49.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

