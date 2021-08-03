Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. NuStar Energy posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 84,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

