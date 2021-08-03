Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRU. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.33.

MRU opened at C$64.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.99. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

