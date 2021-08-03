V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $106.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $81.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.88. V.F. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.