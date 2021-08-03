ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several other research reports. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

NYSE CHPT opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.