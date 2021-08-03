Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of Enviva Partners worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 821.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVA stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 747.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In related news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

