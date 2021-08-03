Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 18,699 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,699 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of Eagle Bancorp worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $445,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.