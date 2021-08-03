Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 75,107 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 966,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,117,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 450,746 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after buying an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.94. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

