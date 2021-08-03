HRT Financial LP Invests $30,000 in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 152.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,668 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPGN opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.29. OpGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.57.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). OpGen had a negative net margin of 838.33% and a negative return on equity of 120.71%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

