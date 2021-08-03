Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUTU. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

FUTU stock opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.90. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

