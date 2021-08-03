PPL (PPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.50. PPL has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

