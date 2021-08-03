ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $268.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $272.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,386. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.