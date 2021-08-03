Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 890,095 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 349,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 39.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 461,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

