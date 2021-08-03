Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 6,811 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 196.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,326,000 after acquiring an additional 66,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.03.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.