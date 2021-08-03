Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,807 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of RadNet worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 86.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 191,991 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137,205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 32.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 134.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 107,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.95 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. RadNet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Sidoti raised their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

