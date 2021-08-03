Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 14,362 Shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

