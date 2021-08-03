Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,416 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of OneSpan worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 363,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in OneSpan by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

