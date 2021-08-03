Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 53,165 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

