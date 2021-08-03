Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

