The Southern (NYSE:SO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their buy rating on shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.88. The Southern has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $778,720. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 345.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

