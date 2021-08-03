Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,763 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,483,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

