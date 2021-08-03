AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $60,575.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc G. Cannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

